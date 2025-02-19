VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe sits Josko Gvardiol down before bagging second Real Madrid goal & BRUTALLY trolling Man City defender with cheeky celebration as Los Blancos run away with Champions League play-off
Kylian Mbappe killed Man City's hopes of Champions League progression with an outrageously cool finish in the play-off second leg for Real Madrid.
- Mbappe sat down Gvardiol
- Scored second of the night
- Guardiola side surely doomed