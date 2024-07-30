VIDEO: Jude Bellingham swaps jerseys with Tua Tagovailoa during visit to Miami Dolphins training complex as NFL star reveals he's a 'big fan' of Real Madrid & England sensation Jude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has swapped shirts with NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, with the Miami Dolphins quarterback a “big fan” of the Real Madrid and England ace.