VIDEO: Jude Bellingham shows off his driving skills in hilarious clip as Real Madrid & England superstar teases new signature adidas collection
Jude Bellingham got himself behind the wheel in a hilarious clip as the Real Madrid & England superstar teased his new signature adidas collection.
- Bellingham has his own JB X Originals collection
- Expands his portfolio with a new summer collection
- Showed off his parking skills in a new Adidas advert