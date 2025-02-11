VIDEO: Greatness for GOATs! Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi teams up with NBA legend LeBron James and MLB icon Shohei Ohtani for epic Beats by Dre ad
Lionel Messi has teamed up with LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani to promote Powerbeats Pro 2 from Beats by Dre, with sporting GOATs deserving greatness.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine icon joined by NBA and MLS superstars
- Considered to be leaders in their chosen fields
- Honoured to have teamed up with Beats again