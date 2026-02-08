VIDEO: Cole Palmer interrupts Liam Rosenior interview while Chelsea boss talks up impact of hat-trick hero

In a chat with the club’s media team, Rosenior began his interview by showering his players in praise. He explained that he had “tweaked the in-possession shape to something new” and was delighted in the manner in which the players took to his approach. “They're outstanding players because they're so intelligent. They can take on coaching, they can take on ideas and adaptations, and I thought in the first half they were outstanding,” he said.

The former Strasbourg manager said that there remain “things to work on, things to improve” after a mixed second-half saw Wolves grab a goal back. Yet, he was happy to take all three points and placed Palmer at the centre of attention.

“The third goal was a great example of what we want. Loads of positives for you. I am delighted for Cole. A lot has been said about him. I think he answered that with his performance today and three goals, and hopefully we can still see more,” he added before being interrupted by Palmer.

The English midfielder was standing in listening to his boss offer him praise and the camera caught him grinning. “That threw me,” Rosenior laughed. “Hopefully we can keep him fit and on the pitch and doing what he loves to do.”

