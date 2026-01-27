Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Chelsea's Aaron Anselmino breaks down in tears saying goodbye to Borussia Dortmund team-mates after shock loan recall
Young defender distraught after Westfalenstadion exit
Chelsea defender Anselmino could not hide his emotions as his season-long loan at Dortmund was abruptly terminated by the Premier League club on Monday. The 20-year-old Argentine, who signed for the Stamford Bridge club in 2024 before being sent to the Bundesliga in August to gain experience, was filmed crying openly as he said his goodbyes at the Dortmund training ground.
The footage, shared on Dortmund’s official channels, captures the raw bond the centre-back had forged with the squad in just six months. Anselmino is seen embracing team-mates while the rest of the squad applauds him. The decision to recall him to west London appears to have hit the youngster hard, having settled well into life in Germany for his first taste of senior European football.
During his brief stint at the Westfalenstadion, Anselmino made 10 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist. While he was not an undisputed starter every week, his development was evident, and he had become a popular figure within the dressing room. His sudden departure has evidently been a wrench for a player who was expecting to see out the remainder of the campaign in the Bundesliga.
Watch the clip
Anselmino sends message to fans as Silva pays tribute
Following his tearful exit, Anselmino took to social media to thank the Dortmund faithful and his colleagues for their support during his short stay. Writing on Instagram, the defender expressed his gratitude for the reception he received after arriving from Chelsea last summer.
“It was an incredible 6 months, thank you so much for the love you gave me from day one, I wish you all the best!” Anselmino wrote.
The post drew a heartfelt response from Fabio Silva, with whom Anselmino appears to have struck up a particularly close friendship. The Portuguese forward commented: “Thanks for all the shared moments dear brother!! I wish you good luck, I'm going to miss you a lot, but I'll stay with all the experiences and your friendship. Thanks for everything!! I love you so much.”
- AFP
What comes next?
While the player’s reaction was one of sadness, the mood in the Dortmund boardroom is reportedly one of fury. The German giants confirmed the recall with a curt statement on Monday morning, simply noting that Chelsea had activated a break clause in the loan agreement. However, behind the scenes, the situation has caused significant friction.
According to a report from German outlet Bild, Dortmund executives are "incensed" by Chelsea's decision to trigger the recall so late in the window. With the transfer deadline now just one week away, the Bundesliga club have been left shorthanded in defence with very little time to source a replacement. The move has reportedly strained relations between the two clubs, with Dortmund feeling blindsided by the sudden loss of a squad player they had planned to nurture for the full season.
Back in London, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior will now look to integrate Anselmino into his first-team plans immediately. The Blues have presumably recalled the Argentine to cover for defensive injuries or to add depth for the second half of the season. It remains to be seen how quickly he will feature, but with a Premier League clash against West Ham scheduled for Saturday, the centre-back could be thrust straight into the matchday squad for a potential debut.
