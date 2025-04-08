VIDEO: 'I've got to do your job for you!' - Chelsea legend John Terry launches X-rated tirade at ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg in shock outburst on Baller League UK manager duty
Chelsea legend John Terry launched an X-rated tirade at former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg during the latest round of Baller League games.
- Blues legend in charge of the 26ers
- Still waiting on first Baller League win
- Frustrated with performance of officials