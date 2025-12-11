Getty Images Sport
'He's the victim!' - Jude Bellingham's attitude defended by Ballon d'Or winner as Real Madrid plunge further into crisis after Man City loss
Bellingham defended after latest criticism of England man
Bellingham has seen his attitude criticised by portions of the media on several occasions in recent times, not least following England controversy involving Thomas Tuchel, who described the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s “repulsive” behaviour, later apologising but going on to leave Bellingham out of his squad for the October internationals despite returning from injury.
Now back within the set-up and aiming to secure a place in the squad for the World Cup next summer, Bellingham was defended by two-time European Cup winner with AC Milan Gullit, who claimed that the Birmingham-born global star is Madrid’s “best player” and that he should undoubtedly be on the plane for the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer. Gullit’s comments were relayed by ESPN.
The former Netherlands international and 1987 Ballon d’Or winner’s comments will raise eyebrows as Los Blancos continue to descend into chaos, amidst growing fan discontentment with boss Xabi Alonso and high-profile disputes with the likes of Vinicius Jr.
Gullit comes to Bellingham's defence as Real Madrid crisis continues
Gullit told BeIN Sports on Bellingham following Real Madrid’s defeat to City: "Mbappe is not doing a lot when he doesn't have the ball. Vinicius Junior doesn't do a lot, Rodrygo doesn't do a lot, and lots of others have to work double. Bellingham is a victim of that.
"He can't play in the same way that he did that Kroos was there. When Kroos was there... they had a balance.
"He's the best player they have," he added.
On his future with England, Gullit commented: "Bellingham is a certainty in the national team, and if [Tuchel] doesn't do that [selecting him], that's the wrong decision for me."
Bellingham speaks after Los Blancos defeat
Bellingham spoke himself after the final whistle and said: "We're still trying to work it out inside the changing room.
"We have everything we need to turn it around," he said to TNT Sports. "I've got full faith that this season isn't over just because we've been on a bad run."
Asked if he still supports the under-fire Xabi Alonso, Bellingham replied: "100%. The manager's been great, I've got a great relationship with him.
"We'll have to take a bit of the s**t on the chin, but we will have to keep fighting and keep bouncing forward."
Goalscorer Rodrygo, who was assisted by Bellingham for the opening goal, said: "We know there's a lot of pressure here. It's normal when things don't go your way on the field. After my goal, I went to hug Xabi to show the team's unity. I knew it was important to have that moment.
"It's a difficult time," Rodrygo added. "It is for us and it is for him [Alonso], too. Things aren't working out and I wanted to show people that we are united with our coach. I know a lot of things are always said. They often try to create a lot of things and I just wanted to say that, that we were united and that we need this unity to move forward and achieve our goal."
A period of reckoning awaits for Real Madrid, Alonso and Bellingham
The present moment leaves several questions unanswered by Bellingham, Alonso and the remainder of the Real Madrid squad. What Gullit’s words reflect is the fact that the problems faced by Los Blancos at present are not down to just one man, but to a range of problems plaguing big-name players across the squad.
Alonso’s side have now lost two home games on the bounce, with La Liga defeat to Celta Vigo last weekend the most damaging of all. After just two victories in eight matches dating back to November 4, the Madrid giants find themselves four points adrift of Barcelona at the top of La Liga and just about clinging onto a top-eight Champions League place in seventh. The pressure on Alonso may yet ramp up further if results do not improve, quickly.
