VAR could undergo radical change to review second yellow cards despite opposition from FA

IFAB will consider proposals aimed at both speeding up the game and improving communication between players and referees, according to The Times. One proposal involves extending the eight-second countdown currently applied to goalkeepers holding the ball to also include throw-ins and goal kicks, with the intention of reducing time wasting.

Additionally, it will be recommended that the existing policy of allowing only team captains to speak with referees about decisions be made a mandatory rule. The eight-second rule has been used twice so far this season, when Martin Dubravka delayed too long with the ball for Burnley against Tottenham and Caoimhin Kelleher for Brentford against Liverpool. Controversially, Brentford took a total of nine minutes 18 seconds to take just ten throw-ins during the game against Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium.