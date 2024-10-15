USWNT stars Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma among five nominees for prestigious BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award alongside Ballon d'Or front-runner Aitana Bonmati

USWNT stars and Olympic gold medalists Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma are among five nominees for this year's BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below USWNT duo Smith & Girma up for BBC award

Barca star Bonmati also on five-woman shortlist

Winner to be decided by public vote Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below