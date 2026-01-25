USWNT player ratings vs Paraguay: Trinity Rodman shines in return as Ally Sentnor dominates with a brace

The U.S. Women’s National Team opened the new year with a commanding 6-0 win over Paraguay on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

In her first senior national team appearance, Portland Thorns forward Reilyn Turner scored the opening goal, becoming the 25th player in USWNT history to find the net on debut. The result capped a second-half surge in which the United States pulled away after a more measured opening 45 minutes.

As the two sides met for just the third time in history, Paraguay managed to limit the Americans to a single goal before halftime. That resistance faded quickly after the break. Ally Sentnor scored twice, Paraguay conceded an own goal, Trinity Rodman added a finish from close range, and Emma Sears rounded out the scoring with a driven effort at the far post.

The lopsided result continued a familiar trend against Paraguay, whom the USWNT last faced in September 2021. In that two-game series, the Americans won 9–0 and 8–0, with Carli Lloyd scoring five goals across the matches.

Rodman, who signed a new contract with the Washington Spirit earlier this week to become the highest-paid player in women’s soccer, grew into the game as the night went on. After a quiet first half, the winger became increasingly influential, attacking defenders and delivering dangerous balls into the box.

“In the first half, I think there were definitely nerves - we were rushing a lot, and there was too much space, we were overthinking things,” Rodman said in her postgame interview with TNT. “The whole game, I was telling Tara [Rudd] just play one over the top. When it went in, it was my time to shine.”

Rodman did score in the 56th minute, celebrated, and was promptly substituted.

The USWNT will next face Chile on Jan. 27 in Santa Barbara, Calif., closing out the January window before the SheBelieves Cup begins in March.