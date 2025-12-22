USWNT Abroad: Lily Yohannes shines for OL Lyonnes as Naomi Girma powers Chelsea

It’s been as busy as ever during the holidays for U.S. Women’s National Team stars playing abroad in Europe.

Of the current roster, seven players are based overseas, led by Chelsea with three Americans in Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson and Cat Macario. That trio has been active over the holiday stretch, featuring in UEFA Women’s Champions League action and domestic cup competition.

Elsewhere across the pond, USWNT defender Emily Fox has been logging substantial minutes for Arsenal, helping them defeat Crystal Palace in the Subway Women’s League Cup. Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has also played a key role for Manchester United, helping them overcome an early setback in a 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham in the Barclays Women’s Super League Cup.

In France, the Coupe de France saw OL Lyonnes earn a 3-0 win over FC Fleury, with young USWNT midfielder Lily Yohannes contributing to the victory.

The USWNT won’t return to action until the new year, when friendlies against Paraguay and Chile kick off the 2026 calendar. Emma Hayes’ side closed out 2025 with a dominant 2-0 win over Italy.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from USWNT stars abroad...