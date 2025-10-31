USMNT x MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter dominates and NYCFC's Matt Freese is unbeatable, but Diego Luna and Real Salt Lake miss opportunity

Growing up, Miles Robinson was called the "Soccer Guy" because he went to daycare rocking cleats. Considering how it's all played out for the U.S. international, it wasn't a bad call.
The 28-year-old continued his strong run of form by helping FC Cincinnati seal a 1-0 win over their heated rivals, Columbus Crew, in Game 1 of the Hell is Real playoff edition. Robinson had two interceptions and five clearances. He was especially effective in the aerial part of the game, winning three heading clearances.
While Kevin Denkey got his due for scoring a dramatic game-winner, FCC don't win this game without Robinson's efforts. But as good as the centerback was, his U.S. international hopeful teammate, Roman Celentano, was even more effective. The goalkeeper had three saves, one clearance, and was impressive in passing, connecting on 88 percent.
The competition at goalkeeper for the USMNT is increasing, despite the fact Freese has been holding the No. 1 spot. Celentano's odds of getting a backup spot are slim, but if he keeps this up, he might be in the mix for a November call-up.
Max Arfsten and Patrick Schulte also featured for the Crew. Schulte had a strong showing in goal, with five saves, while Arfsten provided creative spark for the visitors, completing two successful dribbles and creating a chance from his wing back position.