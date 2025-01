Weston McKennie and Tim Weah were named to Juventus' starting XI, but the Americans couldn't turn the tide in a 2-0 Champions League loss to Benfica.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McKennie captains Juve

Weah starts at right back

Juve fall 2-0 to Benfica Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱