Alex Freeman USMNTGetty/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich and Tom Hindle

USMNT Transfers: Alex Freeman gets big move to Villarreal - are Ricardo Pepi and Antonee Robinson next?

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.

Finally, we have movement. The transfer window for Americans, for a long time, felt like a lot of hearsay and not much actual action. Sure, these are perhaps the standard wtists and turns of this ever-revolving thing, but it's nice to have something to latch onto. 

Enter Alex Freeman, reportedly soon to be of Villarreal. His move is an intriguing one. Freeman has the misfortune of being behind Sergino Dest on the USMNT's depth chart. But he's also an immensely promising right back who deserves a step up in Europe. This move should suit him, and with less than six months until the World Cup, it's an intriguing time to cross the pond. 

Elsewhere, there's plenty of other chatter. Antonee Robinson's name had stayed out of the back pages for most of the window, but the Liverpool rumors have cropped up again. And then there's the growing noise about a potential Ricardo Pepi-Fulham deal. It would be odd to see an injured player make such a big splash, but this is the transfer window, and unpredictability is kind of the point. GOAL tracks the major movement in the transfer window for Americans in Europe...

  • Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Robinson linked with Liverpool again

    The rumor mill links Robinson to Liverpool just about every year. 2026 has proven no different as, once again, the USMNT fullback is said to be the subject of interest from Anfield.

    The latest report comes from TeamTalk, who say that Robinson is seen as a replacement for Andrew Robertson. The Scottish defender, who has solidified legendary status with the club, appears set for an exit, if not in January, then possibly in the summer. Robinson would then be brought in as an experienced option to compete with Milos Kerkez, who was signed for big money this past summer but has yet to truly take off for Liverpool.

    It's easy to see the allure for Robinson, if the interest is indeed there. At 28, he's running out of time to take that big swing with a megaclub. He's proven he can be one of the Premier League's best, but, due to his age and possibly his recent injury history, it's doubtful that he'll have many more opportunities to join a club of this stature before all is said and done. 

    Could this be the window he finally does so? It doesn't seem likely, especially with Fulham making their own push up the Premier League, but it's interesting to see Robinson's name continue to be linked with these types of teams.

  • Ricardo Pepi PSV 2025-26Getty

    Pepi remains in focus for Fulham

    It appears there's a big decision brewing with Pepi at the center. On one side is Fulham, the club seemingly so eager to sign him. Then there's PSV, the club so desperate to keep hold of the striker. And, in the center of it all, again, is Pepi, who has his own decision to make ahead of his return from injury in March.

    Fulham clearly want Pepi. GOAL can confirm that the club has made offers to PSV, showing their clear intention to sign the American. PSV, meanwhile, seem very comfortable holding out. Whether that's indefinitely or until a certain number is hit depends on what report you read. At the moment, though, it doesn't seem like PSV will be relenting.

    Pepi, too, has a decision, though. Last World Cup cycle, he lept to Augsburg at the wrong time. By chasing his European dream and taking too long to get it going, he missed out on the World Cup squad. That squad, instead, featured Haji Wright, Josh Sargent, and Jesus Ferreira, all players who, just a few months prior, he was ahead of on the depth chart. Such is the nature of the striker position, where you're only as good as your next, or perhaps last, goal.

    Pepi knows that more than all, which is why this is such an interesting scenario for all involved in these final days of the window.

  • Pedro Guimaraes, USYNTGetty

    Pedro Guimaraes continues the USL to Europe pipeline

    Perhaps getting fewer headlines but potentially equally impactful in the long run is Frankfurt's reported signing of U.S. Youth National Pedro Guimaraes from Orange County SC of the USL Championship.

    Guimaraes impressed during the U-17 World Cup and is a promising prospect in a defensive midfield or left back role. A loan move seems likely, but either way, another intriguing American has a shot at high-level football somewhere in Europe. Fabrizio Romano is reporting it's a first-team agreement. He joins Ramiz Hamouda as the second USL player to make a move to the Bundesliga this January. 

  • Alex Freeman USMNTGetty Images

    Alex Freeman gets his move

    There has been talk, for some time, that Freeman would leave Orlando City. And that all made sense, especially given the 21-year-old's quality. He needed a step up. 

    What isn't expected was that it would come so soon - not least because Freeman gave no indication that a pre-World Cup departure was imminent. Yet the pieces would seem to have fallen into place. The Athletic reported Monday night that the right back will depart Florida and join Spanish giants Villarreal. He is not the only CONCACAF star to have made the jump of late - Tajon Buchanan ended up there in February, four years after leaving New England Revolution. 

    The reported fee for Freeman's deal is around $7 million, with a significant sell-on clause also thrown in, which would seem to be a fine coup for Orlando, especially with the right back out of contract this winter. 

