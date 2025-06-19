USMNT star Weston McKennie captains Juventus as the Bianconeri handily defeat UAE side Al Ain in their Club World Cup opener

AFPJacob SchneiderUSMNT star Weston McKennie captains Juventus as the Bianconeri handily defeat UAE side Al Ain in their Club World Cup openerAl-Ain vs JuventusAl-AinJuventusFIFA Club World CupUSAW. McKennieT. WeahThe Serie A side thrashed the Middle Eastern club, putting five past them en route to all three points to begin the competitionArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJuventus defeat Al Ain 5-0 in CWC actionUSMNT's McKennie captains Bianconeri to victoryKolo Muani, Conceicao both net braces in big winWatch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream now