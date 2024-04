'We can do something special there' - Venezia duo Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann have high hopes for USMNT Olympic squad in Paris Games Summer OlympicsUSATanner TessmannGianluca BusioVeneziaSerie B

Venezia's American duo Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio have high hopes for the USMNT at the Paris Olympics three months out from the Games.