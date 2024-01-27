Relief for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner! RB Leipzig tell Nottingham Forest that Peter Gulacsi is not for sale

Relief for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner! RB Leipzig tell Nottingham Forest that Peter Gulacsi is not for saleJacob SchneiderGettyUSAMatt TurnerPeter GulacsiRB LeipzigNottingham ForestNottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi, but the Bundesliga side have said no to a winter transfer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForest enquire about Leipzig's GulacsiBundesliga club turn down transfer proposalRelief for USMNT goalkeeper Turner