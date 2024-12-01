Tim Weah Juventus Lecce 2024Getty
Tom Hindle

USMNT forward Tim Weah struggles to get involved as Juventus slump to 1-1 draw with Lecce

JuventusT. WeahSerie ALecce vs JuventusLecce

Weah, dpployed as a No. 9, managed just 20 touches and didn't put a shot on target in a frustrating tie for Thiago Motta's side

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tim Weah barely involved as a No. 9
  • First start as a central striker this season
  • Juventus conceded 93rd minute equalizer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱