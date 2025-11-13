‘Confidence is changing my game’ - USMNT's Brenden Aaronson is quieting critics and could play a bigger role for Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT

Aaronson spoke about it with GOAL last year: he doesn't like the perceptions of him or his game.

"It's definitely upsetting," Aaronson told GOAL, "Because I think, in moments, I show a lot of quality with the ball. I don't think a lot of people see that. People see my energy and that type of thing, and that's easy to see. You'll always see me giving 100 percent. That's something that I've always had. That was the first thing I learned from my dad at a young age."

"I want to be outside of that box," he added. "I'm not just a runner. I'm not just a guy who's pressing all the time. I'll show that, of course, but I think I'm also more than that, you know? I think I'm a guy that brings other things to the pitch and, yeah, I just wish people could see that more."

Leeds United fans have seen more of it this season. The numbers don't jump off the page, admittedly. He scored a goal recently against West Ham in an standout Man of the Match performance that included a mazy run through the entire Hammers team. He then set up a goal in this past weekend's loss to Nottingham Forest, notching his first assist of the season. One goal and one assist, generally, aren't anything to get excited about, but the underlying numbers tell a different story.

Yes, the defensive statistics are still elite when compared to other midfielders and wingers, which is always helpful for a promoted team looking to stay up. The chance creation numbers are good, too. Per DataMB, Aaronson is right among the league leaders in chance creation ratio, which measures the amount of key passes per 100 attempts. When it comes to creating danger, Aaronson has been right up there among the Premier League's very best, even if there hasn't been as much to show for it as many would like.

“It’s always a learning process going out there and playing,” Aaronson said. “But I think I’ve been playing at a good level this year, and I need to continue to get better and better and help the team the best I can."

All of that isn't to say that Aaronson is at the level of the Premier League's best. Few would believe that. It does indicate, though, that Aaronson is getting better and is making a real effort to prove that doubters wrong.