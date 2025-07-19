'No chance, United in the mud again' - Man Utd's failure to find permanent home for Marcus Rashford splits opinion as Barcelona loan beckons for Red Devils outcast
Manchester United's failure to find a permanent home for Marcus Rashford splits opinion among fans as a Barcelona loan beckons for the Red Devils outcast. The proposed move is expected to include an option for the Catalan side to purchase the England international at the end of the campaign.
- Rashford set for a fresh challenge in Spain
- Will join Barca on a loan deal after Villa heroics
- Hansi Flick was looking for a forward on the left