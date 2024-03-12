CeferinGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

UEFA considered US-style draft for Champions League draw - where teams would pick their last-16 opponents

Champions LeagueReal MadridArsenalBorussia DortmundManchester CityBarcelonaBayern Munich

UEFA had reportedly considered a US-style draft for the Champions League last-16 draw where teams would have had the freedom to pick their opponents.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • UEFA set to introduce a new draw system
  • Various draw methodologies were considered
  • Tennis style seeding system likely to be introduced

Editors' Picks