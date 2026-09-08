UEFA to pay tribute to Nepal flood victims with moment of silence ahead of Champions League fixtures

The catastrophic flash floods and massive debris flows, triggered by a glacial collapse on Langtang Lirung on August 26, caused widespread loss of life across the Nepal-Tibet border region. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin emphasised European football's collective support for those affected: "The entire European football family will stand together before this week's matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal. We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath."