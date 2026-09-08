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Adhe Makayasa

UEFA to pay tribute to Nepal flood victims with moment of silence ahead of Champions League fixtures

Champions League
Nepal

UEFA has announced that a moment of silence will be observed across all Champions League fixtures this week to honour the victims of the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal. European football's governing body will also display a solidarity banner across every stadium to support the affected communities.

  • European football unites together

    European football's governing body has confirmed that every Champions League league-phase fixture this week will begin with a special tribute. Players, officials, and supporters across all host stadiums will observe a moment of silence prior to kick-off. In addition, a banner bearing the message "You are not alone Nepal" will be displayed on the pitch as a profound mark of solidarity with the victims.

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    Ceferin offers heartfelt condolences

    The catastrophic flash floods and massive debris flows, triggered by a glacial collapse on Langtang Lirung on August 26, caused widespread loss of life across the Nepal-Tibet border region. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin emphasised European football's collective support for those affected: "The entire European football family will stand together before this week's matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal. We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath."

  • Catastrophic disaster rocks region

    The tragic event generated a seismic tremor equivalent to a magnitude 5.2 earthquake and devastated Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts. With at least 1,355 confirmed deaths and nearly 5,000 people still reported missing in Nepal, the gesture represents a powerful show of global empathy on football's biggest club stage. The governing body hopes this visible stance will help sustain international awareness as rescue and recovery operations continue across the region.

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  • Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Champions League action begins

    The tributes will commence on Tuesday evening as the league phase gets underway with early kick-offs featuring Club Brugge against Aston Villa and AEK hosting LASK. A blockbuster opening night also sees Manchester City travel to face Porto, while Real Madrid lock horns with Inter Milan. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund welcome Villarreal to Signal Iduna Park, and Lille take on another Spanish outfit Real Betis.