How to get Lille vs Real Betis tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European nights in northern France always bring passion and intensity, and you could be at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy live to watch Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille take on Spanish club Real Betis in the UEFA Champions League.

Lille faithful will be hoping for a electric home performance when they host their Andalusian opposition on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Lille vs Real Betis tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Lille vs Real Betis Champions League kick-off?

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Real Betis Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strict European safety guidelines and high demand, ticket releases follow structured phases:

LOSC Lille Season Ticket Holders ( Abonnés ): Existing season ticket holders receive priority window access to confirm or reserve their dedicated seats for European home matches.

Official Member Presale: Priority access for remaining home sector seats goes to registered LOSC Lille official club card holders and members.

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via LOSC's official ticketing portal. However, European home fixtures against La Liga opponents regularly sell out during early phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Lille vs Real Betis Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at Stade Pierre-Mauroy vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

Member Discounts: Registered LOSC members enjoy discounted ticket rates during official presale windows.

Match Categorization: High-profile European nights fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard domestic Ligue 1 fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribune Ouest and Tribune Est ) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( Tribune Nord and Tribune Sud ) offer more budget-friendly entry options.

Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally via official club mobile passes or print-at-home e-tickets. Spectators must present valid digital passes at stadium turnstiles upon arrival.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, visiting Real Betis supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Tribune Nord - Porte I / Away Sector).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official béticos cardholders of Real Betis who meet official club allocation criteria. Away section tickets are strictly regulated and virtually never reach open public sale.

Lille vs Real Betis Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Real Betis Form

Lille vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Club Friendlies Real Betis BET 2 Lille LIL 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1