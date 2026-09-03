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Champions League
team-logoLille
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logoReal Betis
Book Lille vs Real Betis Tickets
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How to get Lille vs Real Betis tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Lille take on Real Betis in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

European nights in northern France always bring passion and intensity, and you could be at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy live to watch Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille take on Spanish club Real Betis in the UEFA Champions League.

Lille faithful will be hoping for a electric home performance when they host their Andalusian opposition on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Lille vs Real Betis tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

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When is Lille vs Real Betis Champions League kick-off?

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Real Betis Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to strict European safety guidelines and high demand, ticket releases follow structured phases:

  • LOSC Lille Season Ticket Holders (Abonnés): Existing season ticket holders receive priority window access to confirm or reserve their dedicated seats for European home matches.
  • Official Member Presale: Priority access for remaining home sector seats goes to registered LOSC Lille official club card holders and members.
  • General Public Sale: If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via LOSC's official ticketing portal. However, European home fixtures against La Liga opponents regularly sell out during early phases.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets.
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How much do Lille vs Real Betis Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at Stade Pierre-Mauroy vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

  • Member Discounts: Registered LOSC members enjoy discounted ticket rates during official presale windows.
  • Match Categorization: High-profile European nights fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard domestic Ligue 1 fixtures.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Tribune Ouest and Tribune Est) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands (Tribune Nord and Tribune Sud) offer more budget-friendly entry options.
  • Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally via official club mobile passes or print-at-home e-tickets. Spectators must present valid digital passes at stadium turnstiles upon arrival.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, visiting Real Betis supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Tribune Nord - Porte I / Away Sector).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official béticos cardholders of Real Betis who meet official club allocation criteria. Away section tickets are strictly regulated and virtually never reach open public sale.

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Lille vs Real Betis Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Real Betis Form

LIL

LIL - Form

OHL
W3-6
HSV
D2-2
EVE
D1-1
SCO
W0-2
PSG
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BET

BET - Form

BOU
D2-2
INT
L1-0
RSO
W1-0
VAL
W0-1
LEV
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lille vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LilleDrawReal Betis
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
2
FT
2Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

Lille vs Real Betis Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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