Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Inter: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Inter Milan will kick-off on 8 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Read more: Real Madrid's failure in Andalusia: a stallion's stumble or the start of a slide?

European giants clash on Matchday 1

Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu to open their UEFA Champions League campaign against Italian powerhouse Inter Milan. Coming off a frustrating domestic weekend in La Liga, Los Blancos aim to bounce back immediately on the European stage and set the tone for their group campaign. For Inter Milan, a trip to Madrid following a thrilling league victory offers a prime opportunity to lay down an early marker against a direct group rival.

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Los Blancos' weekend frustration: Stumble at Real Betis

Real Madrid enter Tuesday looking for a quick response after suffering a 1–0 away defeat to Real Betis in La Liga on Matchday 4 (September 4). Despite controlling possession and deploying an attacking frontline featuring Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham, Madrid conceded an 81st-minute winner to Troy Parrott. A late stoppage-time penalty effort from Mbappé was saved, leaving Real Madrid empty-handed and desperate to regain clinical execution in front of goal.

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The Nerazzurri's five-goal comeback victory over Napoli

Inter Milan stride into Madrid brimming with confidence after pulling off a dramatic 3–2 victory over SSC Napoli at the San Siro in Serie A on Matchday 3 (September 5). After falling 2–0 down early in the second half, Lautaro Martínez ignited the comeback with a goal in the 56th minute before Marcus Thuram equalised in the 82nd minute. Martínez then completed the heroic turnaround with a 90th-minute stoppage-time winner to claim all three points, sending Inter to Madrid on high momentum.

European pedigree and early group dominance

Clashes between these two continental heavyweights consistently produce high-intensity tactical battles. Real Madrid’s rapid wide attacks through Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé will test Inter’s three-man defensive structure, while Inter's attacking tandem of Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram will pose a constant threat on rapid counter-attacks. With fine margins separating Europe's elite, Tuesday's fixture promises top-tier drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid are managed by Jose Mourinho, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Inter are led by Cristian Chivu, and similarly, no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the visiting squad. Team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Real Madrid arrive in outstanding domestic form, winning all five of their most recent matches across LaLiga and pre-season friendlies. Their last outing was a commanding 4-0 victory over Malaga in LaLiga, following a 4-1 win against Real Sociedad three days earlier. Mourinho's side also won 1-2 away at Espanyol, demonstrating their ability to perform on the road. Across those five matches, Real Madrid scored 13 goals and conceded just four.

Inter have also been in fine fettle, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their sole dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan in pre-season. Since then, Chivu's side have not lost, including a 4-1 Serie A win over Monza and a 0-1 victory at Cagliari on August 30. Inter scored eight goals across their last five fixtures and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on December 7, 2021, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Bernabeu. Across the last four Champions League encounters between the sides, Real Madrid have not lost once, winning three and drawing none. In that run, Real Madrid won 1-0 in Milan in September 2021, won 2-0 away at Inter in November 2020, and edged a 3-2 thriller at the Bernabeu earlier that same month.