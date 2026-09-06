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Real Madrid vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Inter
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid
Inter

Comprehensive match preview of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. We break down the weekend's domestic league results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Tuesday night blockbuster at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid vs Inter: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Inter Milan will kick-off on 8 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Read more: Real Madrid's failure in Andalusia: a stallion's stumble or the start of a slide?

European giants clash on Matchday 1

Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabéu to open their UEFA Champions League campaign against Italian powerhouse Inter Milan. Coming off a frustrating domestic weekend in La Liga, Los Blancos aim to bounce back immediately on the European stage and set the tone for their group campaign. For Inter Milan, a trip to Madrid following a thrilling league victory offers a prime opportunity to lay down an early marker against a direct group rival.

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Los Blancos' weekend frustration: Stumble at Real Betis

Real Madrid enter Tuesday looking for a quick response after suffering a 1–0 away defeat to Real Betis in La Liga on Matchday 4 (September 4). Despite controlling possession and deploying an attacking frontline featuring Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham, Madrid conceded an 81st-minute winner to Troy Parrott. A late stoppage-time penalty effort from Mbappé was saved, leaving Real Madrid empty-handed and desperate to regain clinical execution in front of goal.

FBL-ITA-SERIE A-INTER-NAPOLIGetty Images

The Nerazzurri's five-goal comeback victory over Napoli

Inter Milan stride into Madrid brimming with confidence after pulling off a dramatic 3–2 victory over SSC Napoli at the San Siro in Serie A on Matchday 3 (September 5). After falling 2–0 down early in the second half, Lautaro Martínez ignited the comeback with a goal in the 56th minute before Marcus Thuram equalised in the 82nd minute. Martínez then completed the heroic turnaround with a 90th-minute stoppage-time winner to claim all three points, sending Inter to Madrid on high momentum.

European pedigree and early group dominance

Clashes between these two continental heavyweights consistently produce high-intensity tactical battles. Real Madrid’s rapid wide attacks through Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé will test Inter’s three-man defensive structure, while Inter's attacking tandem of Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram will pose a constant threat on rapid counter-attacks. With fine margins separating Europe's elite, Tuesday's fixture promises top-tier drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Inter Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
1T. Courtois17M. Cucurella16I. Konate24D. Dumfries4D. Huijsen6E. Camavinga7Vinicius Junior5J. Bellingham15A. Guler8F. Valverde10K. Mbappe1J. Martinez95A. Bastoni25M. Akanji31Y. Bisseck23N. Barella32F. Dimarco8P. Sucic7P. Zielinski17A. Diouf10L. Martinez94F. Esposito
Inter crest
Inter
INT
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • C. Chivu

Real Madrid are managed by Jose Mourinho, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Inter are led by Cristian Chivu, and similarly, no injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the visiting squad. Team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

S04
W0-3
ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
INT

INT - Form

JUV
W1-2
BET
W1-0
MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
NAP
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Madrid arrive in outstanding domestic form, winning all five of their most recent matches across LaLiga and pre-season friendlies. Their last outing was a commanding 4-0 victory over Malaga in LaLiga, following a 4-1 win against Real Sociedad three days earlier. Mourinho's side also won 1-2 away at Espanyol, demonstrating their ability to perform on the road. Across those five matches, Real Madrid scored 13 goals and conceded just four.

Inter have also been in fine fettle, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their sole dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan in pre-season. Since then, Chivu's side have not lost, including a 4-1 Serie A win over Monza and a 0-1 victory at Cagliari on August 30. Inter scored eight goals across their last five fixtures and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawInter
5
0
0
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on December 7, 2021, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Bernabeu. Across the last four Champions League encounters between the sides, Real Madrid have not lost once, winning three and drawing none. In that run, Real Madrid won 1-0 in Milan in September 2021, won 2-0 away at Inter in November 2020, and edged a 3-2 thriller at the Bernabeu earlier that same month.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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