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Champions League
team-logoFC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
team-logoManchester City
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James Freemantle

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FC Porto vs Manchester City Champions League preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Champions League
FC Porto
Manchester City
E. Haaland
E. Fernandez
E. Maresca

Comprehensive match preview of Porto vs Man City in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, transfers, form and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto vs Manchester City kicks off on 8 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Champions League league phase gets underway with 2004 winners Porto hosting 2023 champions Manchester City in Porto. Both clubs have made 100% starts to their domestic campaigns.

Form teams meet in Europe

Embarking upon a Portuguese-record 28th UCL campaign, hope springs eternal at Porto. They've started their domestic season in perfect fashion, most recently beating Moreirense on Friday night. Francesco Farioli makes his UCL managerial debut. Porto is yet to lose at home in this calendar year while they have lost only one of their last 14 home European games (W10, D3).

FBL-POR-LIGA-PORTO-MOREIRENSEGetty Images

City have also made a 100% winning start to their Premier League season, beating Coventry 1-0 on Saturday thanks to another goal from Erling Haaland, the 300th of his career. Incredibly, the Citizens have lost nine of their last 17 UCL outings (W6, D2). This will be their first Champions League campaign without Pep Guardiola in the dugout since 2015-16, something that will take some getting used to.

marescaGetty Images

Key stats

  • Porto scored 2+ goals in only one of their last 16 meetings with English opposition. 
  • 13 of City’s last 15 UCL away matches produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Porto’s André Silva racked up six goal involvements in eight UCL appearances (G4, A2) during his first stint at the club.
  • Erling Haaland is two goals shy of Sergio Agüero’s all-time record of 36 UCL goals for City.
Manchester City v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Porto (433): D. Costa; A. Costa, Perez, Kiwior, Moura; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Silva, Pepe.

City (4231): Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Anderson, Bouaddi; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-3-3
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-1-4-1
99D. Costa4J. Kiwior74F. Moura20A. Costa18N. Perez13P. Rosario8V. Froholdt10G. Veiga11Pepe19A. Silva7W. Gomes1G. Donnarumma3R. Dias45A. Khusanov24J. Gvardiol6M. Guehi7I. Ndiaye5E. Anderson42A. Semenyo10R. Cherki17E. Fernandez9E. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-3-3
FC Porto

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • F. Farioli
  • E. Maresca

FC Porto are managed by Francesco Farioli, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage.

Enzo Maresca takes charge of Manchester City for this trip to Portugal, but the away side have also not yet confirmed injury or suspension details, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

POR

POR - Form

ALV
W2-0
RA
W0-2
ARO
W2-0
VIS
W0-3
MOR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
MCI

MCI - Form

ATM
W3-1
ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
CRY
W1-4
COV
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Porto arrive in this fixture having won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, recording four wins in Liga Portugal and one in the Super Cup. Their last outing was a 3-0 victory away at Academico Viseu, and they also beat Arouca 2-0 and Rio Ave 2-0 in earlier league fixtures. Porto have scored eight goals across those five games while conceding none, a run that underlines the defensive solidity Farioli has built into this side.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield, where they lost 3-0. Since then, Maresca's side have returned to winning ways in the Premier League, beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1 before a 4-1 victory at Crystal Palace. Across their last five games, City have scored 10 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FC PortoDrawManchester City
0
1
3
Champions League
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
FT
Europa League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
0
FT
Europa League
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
2Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in December 2020, when a Champions League group-stage fixture at the Estadio do Dragao ended 0-0. Earlier that same campaign, Manchester City won 3-1 at home in October 2020. The two sides also met in the 2011-12 Europa League, with City winning both legs: 2-1 in Porto and 4-0 at home. Across the four recorded meetings, Manchester City have won three and drawn one, scoring ten goals to Porto's two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, both FC Porto and Manchester City currently sit in first position in the standings.

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