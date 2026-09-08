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Champions League
team-logoAEK Athens
Allwyn Arena
team-logoLASK
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AEK Athens vs LASK: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AEK Athens vs LASK
AEK Athens
LASK
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch AEK Athens vs LASK with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Allwyn Arena

Today's game between AEK Athens and LASK will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AEK Athens vs LASK today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AEK Athens vs LASK Probable lineups

4-4-2
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
Formation
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
3-4-1-2
1T. Strakosha44F. Relvas12L. Rota2H. Moukoudi3S. Pilios18R. Marin14L. Majer8M. Gacinovic27M. Vitalis9L. Jovic19B. Varga1L. Jungwirth4X. Mbuyamba43J. Tornich16A. Andrade20K. Joergensen2G. Bello10R. Ljubicic6M. Bogarde30S. Horvath27C. Lang8M. Usor
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
4-4-2
AEK Athens

Starting XI

LASK

Manager

  • M. Nikolic
  • D. Kuehbauer

Marko Nikolic is expected to name a strong side, with the projected XI featuring Thomas Strakosha in goal and a midfield built around Razvan Marin, Lovro Majer, and Kaan Kairinen. Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga lead the attacking line. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

For LASK, Dietmar Kuehbauer is set to deploy Lukas Jungwirth between the posts, with Melayro Bogarde and Sascha Horvath providing energy in midfield and Moses Usor leading the attack. The away side also report no injury or suspension concerns at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

AEK

AEK - Form

IRA
W4-0
LES
W4-0
KIF
D1-1
NES
W0-2
ARI
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LAS

LAS - Form

CEL
L3-0
CEL
W5-1
ALT
W3-0
WAC
W1-3
DSC
W1-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AEK Athens have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Aris Thessaloniki in the Super League, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Iraklis earlier in August. Three consecutive wins heading into this match reflects a side in sharp form.

LASK have also won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming against Celtic in the first leg of their Champions League qualification tie, a 3-0 loss they reversed emphatically by winning the second leg 5-1. Their last five games have produced 15 goals scored and five conceded, including a 3-0 win over Altach and a 1-3 victory at Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for AEK Athens and LASK, meaning this fixture appears to be the first meeting between the two clubs at this level. Further historical context will be added if records become available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both AEK Athens and LASK are currently positioned first in the Champions League table, reflecting the significance of this early-stage fixture in determining the direction of their respective campaigns.

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