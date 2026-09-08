How to watch AEK Athens vs LASK with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

Today's game between AEK Athens and LASK will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AEK Athens vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Marko Nikolic is expected to name a strong side, with the projected XI featuring Thomas Strakosha in goal and a midfield built around Razvan Marin, Lovro Majer, and Kaan Kairinen. Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga lead the attacking line. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

For LASK, Dietmar Kuehbauer is set to deploy Lukas Jungwirth between the posts, with Melayro Bogarde and Sascha Horvath providing energy in midfield and Moses Usor leading the attack. The away side also report no injury or suspension concerns at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

AEK Athens have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Aris Thessaloniki in the Super League, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Iraklis earlier in August. Three consecutive wins heading into this match reflects a side in sharp form.

LASK have also won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming against Celtic in the first leg of their Champions League qualification tie, a 3-0 loss they reversed emphatically by winning the second leg 5-1. Their last five games have produced 15 goals scored and five conceded, including a 3-0 win over Altach and a 1-3 victory at Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for AEK Athens and LASK, meaning this fixture appears to be the first meeting between the two clubs at this level. Further historical context will be added if records become available.

Standings

Both AEK Athens and LASK are currently positioned first in the Champions League table, reflecting the significance of this early-stage fixture in determining the direction of their respective campaigns.