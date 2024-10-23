'Great memories' - Jude Bellingham hangs out with ex-Borussia Dortmund team-mates after Real Madrid Champions League triumph as he sends message to absent Gio Reyna
Jude Bellingham took some time to hang out with some former team-mates after Real Madrid's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.
- Real Madrid beat Dortmund in Champions League
- Bellingham gets assist against former side
- Hangs out with old friends after game