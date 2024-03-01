'An all-time stinker' - Angry U.S. Soccer fans react to new Home and Away jerseys being leaked online ahead of 2024 Copa America and Paris Olympics - but others claim they're 'the best kits in years'! USAUSACULTUREKITSSummer OlympicsCopa America

U.S. Soccer fans have reacted to a leak of their new Home and Away kits online - with some loving the pair, while others cannot stand them!