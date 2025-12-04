'Only two reasons' - Brad Friedel thinks he knows why USMNT star Christian Pulisic hasn't signed new AC Milan contract

Massimiliano Allegri has led Milan to the top of the Serie A table, but their talismanic American forward continues to delay any progress on the contract front. Could that be because he is not entirely convinced that his peak years should be spent in Italy?

Quizzed on whether Pulisic is leaving the door open to potential suitors, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “I think it suggests that he is leaving his options open. When I was at clubs, I always wanted to sign my contracts when I was happy at places. I can only go on personal experience, I liked having multiple years on the contract - you never know with injuries around the corner. If I was truly happy at a place, I really enjoyed having two or three years on a contract.

“There are only two reasons for not signing. One, you are not happy with the contract. Two, you are keeping your options open. Maybe he has given a verbal commitment. I would assume that he is keeping his options open. If you are happy somewhere and you are happy with the numbers, you sign the contract.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!