Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid 2025Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Trent Alexander-Arnold told 'defining trait' for all Real Madrid players as president Florentino Perez lays out expectations for new signing from Liverpool

T. Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLiga

Trent Alexander-Arnold was told of a "defining trait" for all Real Madrid players as Florentino Perez welcomed the new signing from Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold was unveiled on Thursday
  • Perez welcomed the full-back with open arms
  • Will make his debut in the upcoming CWC
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match