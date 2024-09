Ten-man Tottenham made to sweat! Spurs eventually overwhelm plucky Qarabag in Europa League opener after Radu Dragusin's seventh-minute red card Tottenham Tottenham vs Qarabag FK Qarabag FK Europa League

Spurs went down to 10 men within the first eight minutes but were victorious, thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Pape Sarr and Dominic Solanke.