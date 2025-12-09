+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Kudus SimonsGetty/Goal
Tom Ritchie

Tottenham player ratings vs Slavia Prague: Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons star for Spurs in crucial Champions League victory

Tottenham kept their Champions League campaign on track with a resounding 3-0 win over Czech side Slavia Prague. Spurs deservedly took the lead through a David Zima own goal in the 26th minute in a frenetic first half that saw the visitors deploy a risky man-to-man setup in defence. The hosts made their dominance tell in the second half, as Xavi Simons and Mohamed Kudus both scored from the penalty spot.

Spurs should have taken the lead in the first minute, as Richarlison turned Wilson Odobert's cross towards goal. His effort was brilliantly denied, however, by the shoulder of Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek. 

That early sight of goal was a sign of things to come in a frantic opening 45 minutes. The visitors opted to go one-on-one across the park, creating acres of space for Tottenham to exploit. While the runs of Kudus, Simons and Odobert created some threatening situations, Spurs were unable to create any clear cut chances. Slavia, meanwhile, did fashion some sights of goal of their own, as they got in behind Tottenham's high line, though Gugilelmo Vicario was able to rebuff the visitors' efforts with minimal fuss. 

Spurs took the lead halfway through the first half when Cristian Romero flicked on a fizzing Pedro Porro corner. The Spurs' captain's header was on Zima in flash, forcing the centre-half to awkwardly deflect the ball into his own net past a helpless Stanek. While the Czech champions continued to track their opposite numbers in defence, leaving wide open spaces across the park, Tottenham struggled to create another meaningful chance before the half. 

Those first-half frustrations were quickly dispelled, as Porro won a penalty after suffering a late challenge from David Moses. Kudus stepped up to fire his spot kick down the middle past the despairing outstretched foot of a diving Stanek.

As Slavia's legs began to tire, Spurs finally garnered a level of control. Mathys Tel and Pape Matar Sarr both could have scored shortly after entering the game. Eventually, the pressure told on the visitors once again, as Simons won another penalty when he was felled by Igboh Obu, and the Dutchman capped a fine performance as he snuck his penalty past the keeper into the bottom right corner of the net. 

Tottenham's third home win of this Champions League season positions them to take a real shot at automatic qualification for the round of 16. Thomas Frank's side currently sit nihth in the table ahead of a tricky clash against Borussia Dortmund in the New Year. 

GOAL rates Tottenham's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v SK Slavia Praha - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guiglielmo Vicario (7/10):

    Made two comfortable parries on long-range efforts in the first half, as well as one sharper stop from close range. Some questionable decisions with his distribution. 

    Pedro Porro (6/10):

    Made up for some poor set-piece deliveries with the fizzing cross that brought about the own goal from Zima. Won the penalty to double the lead. 

    Cristian Romero (7/10):

    Won the header that forced the opening own goal. Delivered some raking passes behind Slavia's surprisingly high line. Forced into some timely interceptions to deny the occasional foray forward by the visitors. 

    Micky van de Ven (6/10):

    Got unnecessarily caught up in a personal battle with Slavia striker Chytil. A 13th-minute booking for a stray elbow rules him out of the Dortmund match in January. 

    Djed Spence (6/10):

    Given the license to step into midfield, popping up as a number 10 frequently. 

    • Advertisement
  • Tottenham Hotspur v SK Slavia Praha - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Joao Pahlinha (5/10):

    Booked for a hard tackle that he would argue was fair. Always looking for a set to in the middle of the park, but did not provide much control in a wide open game. 

    Archie Gray (6/10):

    Broke up play well, could have done better to hold onto the ball once he won it.

    Xavi Simons (9/10):

    Some tidy touches in tight spaces, always willing to pick up the ball and drive his side forward despite getting knocked about by the opposition. Dispatching his penalty was a just reward for a brave and polished performance.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-SLAVIA PRAGUEAFP

    Attack

    Mohamed Kudus (8/10):

    Given acres of space to run with the ball in a wide open game. Coolly sent his penalty down the middle as Stanek dove to his right. 

    Richarlison (7/10):

    Denied by an unbelievable save in the opening minutes. Bright and energetic without sacrificing control in his linkup play.

    Wilson Odobert (7/10):

    Looked dangerous in the frenetic opening 10 minutes. Forced another top save out of the Czech 'keeper. Sometimes lacking with his final ball, but threatening throughout nonetheless. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-SLAVIA PRAGUEAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Mathys Tel (6/10):

    Had a good understanding with Spence that was cut short following Davies' introduction. Fashioned a chance for himself moments after coming on the pitch, but was denied by Stanek. 

    Pape Matar Sarr (5/10):

    Probably should have scored from Tel's rebounded shot. 

    Ben Davies (5/10):

    First minutes of the season for the long-serving Welshman. Hints of a handball in his own box, but not enough for the referee to penalise him. A comfortable reintroduction after a lengthy layoff. 

    Randal Kolo Muani (6/10):

    Cushioned touch with his chest set up Simons to win the second penalty. 

    Lucas Bergvall (N/A):

    Entered the game with the contest sewn up. 

    Thomas Frank (6/10):

    Any home win is a positive for the former Brentford boss. However, he will be worried about the chances his side gave up, and perhaps question if they should have scored more in such a wide open affair. 

Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
0