'Five a side team complete' - Tottenham's James Maddison welcomes second set of twins with partner Kennedy Alexa
Maddison family grows again
On Monday, the former Leicester City midfielder announced that Jensen and Frankie Maddison had been born on October 30, while praising his partner as a "superwoman". Incidentally, it is very rare to have twins, let alone two sets. In fact, the odds are a huge one in 50,000.
Heartwarming social media announcement
In addition to sharing photos of his latest newborns, he wrote in a heartwarming post on Instagram: "Jensen & Frankie Maddison. 30.10.25. Five a side team complete. You’re a superwoman @kennedyalexa."
Maddison on road to recovery
Maddison has been short of luck with injuries in recent years, the latest of which came in a pre-season game against Newcastle United where he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. The Englishman is expected to miss the majority of this season but the birth of his latest set of twins will no doubt lift his spirits.
What comes next?
While Maddison is still on the sidelines, in addition to looking after his young family, his Tottenham side take on Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Spurs then return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host in-form Manchester United.
