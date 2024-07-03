Spain's Lamine Yamal and Germany's Toni KroosGetty Images
Richard Mills

'Simply unbelievable' - Toni Kroos insists Germany are well aware of Lamine Yamal's threat ahead of Euro 2024 showdown as he lauds Spain & Barcelona starlet despite Real Madrid connection

Toni Kroos says Lamine Yamal is "unbelievable" for a 16-year-old and Germany will try to keep him quiet in their Euro 2024 quarter-final with Spain.

  • Germany face Spain in quarter-finals
  • Midfielder Kroos to retire after competition
  • Hails 'unbelievable' Lamal ahead of last-eight tie
