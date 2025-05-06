Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas attend David Beckham's 'last' 50th birthday bash as Inter Miami co-owner also welcomes Graham Norton, Guy Ritchie & ex-Man Utd team-mate Gary Neville for wild Notting Hill celebrations
Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas attended David Beckham's "last" 50th birthday bash along with a host of other celebrities.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cruise and Armas attended Beckham's birthday bash
- Guy Ritchie, Graham Norton and Gary Neville also present
- Brooklyn absent from father's birthday celebrations