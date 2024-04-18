Tom Brady sent ‘patience running thin’ warning after ambitious Premier League claims & failed Wayne Rooney experiment – with NFL legend facing relegation threat at Birmingham
Tom Brady has been warned that “patience is running thin” at Birmingham after ambitious Premier League claims and a failed Wayne Rooney experiment.
- American football icon is a Blues investor
- Intention was to push for promotion
- Second tier survival battle playing out instead