Todd Boehly Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

‘Alarming and totally unaffordable’ - Todd Boehly angers Chelsea fans again as Blues set most expensive ticket price in Premier League history

ChelseaPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFan stories

Chelsea have sparked controversy by introducing what is believed to be the highest-priced match ticket in Premier League history.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea demand exorbitant price for ‘Dugout Club' tickets
  • Fans slam the decision to charge £5,000
  • Urge management to slash general admission prices

Editors' Picks