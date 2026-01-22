‘To become brave, you have to face what scares you’ - USMNT star Weston McKennie’s Juventus future is uncertain, but his form isn’t

Since he arrived at Juventus in 2020, McKennie has played under five full-time coaches. Most of them, at some point, have written him off.

The latest coach, Luciano Spaletti, arrived in October, and he seems to have some ideas for how to get the most out of the American midfielder. Formerly manager of Napoli, Inter Milan, Roma and the Italian national team, Spalletti has developed a reputation for being fluid tactically. He famously said in 2022 that tactical systems "no longer exist" in football; it's all about players reacting and exploiting what's in front of them. His job, then, isn't to instill some rigid system, but rather give his players the tools to respond to what the game calls for.

McKennie has been a fantastic example of that. This season, as per usual, McKennie has played a little bit of everywhere, but he's really found a home as Juventus' right midfielder. With Manuel Locatelli and Teun Koopmeiners charged with the more defensive duties centrally, McKennie is free to roam, create, and impact the game. He's clearly done that to great effect, at least partly due to the freedom that Spalletti has given him to do so.

"Nothing has changed in my position," McKennie said. "I think it's just the trust and the confidence that the coach and staff give to players. We enjoy playing under him, and enjoy playing as a team, and have fun. We believe in ourselves, and we believe in the concept of what we're trying to do. So hats off to him and his staff and the players.

"We're a family. We run, we sacrifice for each other, and that's the most important thing because it helps in games like [Benfica]. Each one of the players would run through the wall for the coach."

Spalletti, in turn, seems willing to run through a similar wall for McKennie, a player that he has said he has the utmost confidence in.

"It's a strong person who makes a strong footballer," the coach said in December. "McKennie has this attitude, this way of meeting you halfway, like he's saying: 'You ask, I'll do.' He starts and becomes effective; you can tell he faced his fears when he was young because to become brave, you have to face what scares you. He tries plays that wouldn't normally be a part of his repertoire, but he still tries them."

Since Spalletti took over, Juventus have been much better. In 17 games, he's won 11 and lost only two, keeping Juve in the fight in both Serie A and the Champions League. His tenure is really only just beginning, though, as McKennie and his teammates still have a lot on the line.