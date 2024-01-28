Tim Ream opens up on 'tough' injury lay-off as USMNT star makes Fulham return in FA Cup defeat to Newcastle

Tim Ream opens up on 'tough' injury lay-off as USMNT star makes Fulham return in FA Cup defeat to NewcastleChris BurtonGettyTim ReamUSAFulhamFA CupPremier LeagueUSMNT star Tim Ream has opened up on his “tough” injury lay-off at Fulham, with the veteran defender sitting out several weeks of action.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDefender out of action since early DecemberReturned in cup defeat at Craven CottageHoping to retain place for Premier League action