VIDEO: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co get VIP treatment at Spanish Grand Prix as Thomas Tuchel allows England squad to enjoy F1 action ahead of World Cup qualifier against Andorra

Thomas Tuchel took Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and the rest of England's star players to the Spanish GP before their next set of World Cup qualifiers.

  • England players enjoying Barcelona
  • Attended Spanish GP on Sunday
  • Three Lions face Andorra on June 7
