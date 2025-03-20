Thomas Tuchel already has 'massive' respect from England stars as Morgan Rogers reveals Three Lions coach demands 'love and commitment' as he targets World Cup glory
Thomas Tuchel commands "massive" respect from England stars as Morgan Rogers revealed the Three Lions coach already targets World Cup glory.
- Tuchel in charge at St George’s Park
- Aims to savour World Cup glory in 2026
- Rogers lavished praise on the German manager