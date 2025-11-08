AFP
'I would take that!' - Thomas Frank praises Man Utd's attacking threat with key stat as Spurs boss admits he wasn't surprised by Ruben Amorim's tinkering
De Ligt comes up with last-gasp equaliser
United took the lead midway through the first half through £71 million ($93m) summer signing Bryan Mbeumo, who rose highest to meet an Amad Diallo cross. Mathys Tel came off the bench to bring Tottenham level on 84 minutes, and then Richarlison thought he had won it with a deft header to redirect Wilson Odobert's shot from distance. However, one last United corner saw Bruno Fernandes plant the ball atop the head of De Ligt, whose effort crept over the line to salvage a point for the visitors.
De Ligt's header was only United's fifth attempt of the game, with both of their shots on target going in. They accumulated 0.63 expected goals, compared to the 0.96 tally of Tottenham, who had 10 shots with four on target.
- Getty Images Sport
Frank pleased with stifling United
Much of the buildup to this fixture centred on United's run of four straight defeats to Tottenham across all competitions, including in the Europa League final in May. But Frank denied that match or this record had any bearing on his plans, claiming Ruben Amorim has done well to make the Red Devils a more threatening outfit.
Frank told GOAL: "I think I saw this game as one game ahead of us, to try to do everything we could to try to win it. That was the aim of the game. I spoke before the game about it's clear they have improved this season. They look, how can you say, more in sync together. But I think especially going forward they look like a big threat. That's why I actually think, I know we conceded two goals, but if you said to me before the game concede five shots in the game, I would take that. So we're all happy."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Mbeumo comes back to haunt Frank
The Spurs boss also came up against a familiar face in Mbeumo, who was signed by the Dane at Brentford in 2019. Mbeumo scored 70 goals in 242 matches under Frank before completing a mega-money move to United this summer, despite interest from Tottenham and his former manager.
Though the Cameroonian has been a revelation from his favoured right-wing position this season, Amorim shifted him to the left to face Spurs, pushing Amad into the front three and dropping striker Benjamin Sesko to the bench. Nevertheless, Frank said this was a wrinkle he wasn't totally stunned by.
"I think it's not the first time Ruben has, how can you say, played around with the front three," he added. "I think no matter where Bryan plays he's a threat, which he showed again today."
Regarding the game in general, Frank said: "Of course, the emotions inside me are high but I take the positives out of this game. That’s what I believe and how I believe in building a good team and keep adding layers to it.
"Overall, a fine/good performance against a good Man United team which is definitely in flow. We are talking a bit about our, how can you say, level of defensive/attacking threats and to play against a Man Utd side that play with confidence with [Matheus] Cunha, Mbeumo, Amad and Sesko coming on and we kept them to five shots. It's just another example on the other way around that it's not that easy to create in the Premier League even though they had all their big boys out there.
"Second half, I was extremely happy with our response. We are playing at home and of course we all want to win and don't talk too much about (Tottenham's bad) home form and all that. I know we need to win before we don't talk about it. The way we turned it around to stay in the game, kept doing the right thing throughout the second half very happy with that. So close to winning it. On any other day, we win it."
- AFP
Man Utd & Tottenham continue rebuilding
Ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures, Tottenham sit third in the Premier League table, while a resurgent United, who are unbeaten in their last five games, are seventh, but only behind Tottenham on goal difference.
Advertisement