'Big weight off her shoulders' - Emma Hayes says Trinity Rodman ready to deliver as world’s highest-paid player: Winners and Losers vs Paraguay

The U.S. Women’s National Team have now scored 23 goals across three all-time meetings with Paraguay. While Saturday’s 6-0 win at Dignity Health Sports Park did not reach the heights of the 9-0 and 8-0 victories from 2021, it followed a familiar script: patience early, then a decisive second-half surge. Five of the six goals came after halftime, with three arriving in a 15-minute span as the Americans pulled away.

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes again leaned into youth, naming a young starting lineup and handing the captain’s armband to Trinity Rodman. At just 23 years old, Rodman was one of the more experienced players on the field, earning her 48th cap in her first national team appearance since 2025. She marked the occasion with a goal and a celebratory moment that reflected both confidence and comfort, dancing her way toward the sideline - and toward Hayes - after finding the net.

Rodman's record-breaking contract, reported to be over $2 million annually, stole headlines this week. Hayes believes having the title of the world's highest-paid player in women's soccer won't affect the forward, though.

'I'm happy for her. I think it was a hard year, we all know [and] she's ready to move forward," Hayes told reporters following the win. "I think today symbolizes that, like, as a fresh year, it's a fresh start for her. She's settled, she's happy. Knowing her future is [settled]...This is a big, big weight off her shoulders."

Rodman shared it was important to be a standard bearer, not just for fellow players, but for kids who look up to her.

"Yeah, I think it's just another thing to inspire the youth," Rodman explained to TNT after the game. "Now, having the opportunity to change the game and not just in an on-field perspective...I think it's important to give opportunities to Americans [soccer players] in America - it's huge. And then having the World Cup [this year], the Olympics and the U.S. [women] for the next World Cup, it's the perfect time to keep this going on the incline and hopefully, it happens to more players as well."

While Rodman’s return and recent record-setting contract drew much of the pregame attention, it was Ally Sentnor who ultimately tipped the balance. The midfielder scored twice and was involved throughout, doing the off-the-ball work and connective play that often goes unnoticed. On this night, Sentnor’s impact showed up clearly on the scoresheet as well.

Despite the lopsided final score, the opening 45 minutes offered some early warning signs, as Paraguay’s compact five-back setup limited space and slowed the U.S. attack before the match opened up after the break.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Dignity Health Sports Park.