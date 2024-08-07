Didier Deschamps Thierry HenryGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Thierry Henry to succeed Didier Deschamps as France boss? FFF president reveals stance on potential promotion for Arsenal legend after brilliant run to Olympics final

FranceThierry HenryDidier DeschampsFrance U23Summer Olympics

FFF president Philippe Diallo opened up about the possibility of Thierry Henry replacing Didier Deschamps as France boss in future.

  • FFF president revealed if Henry would replace Deschamps
  • France U23 reached final of Olympic games
  • Beat Egypt 3-1 in the semi-final
