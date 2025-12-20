Getty Images Sport
Thiago Silva transfer close! Former Chelsea captain in talks to make shock return to Europe after terminating contract with Fluminense
Silva closing in on Europe return
Silva, who has a vast experience of playing in Europe for 18 years, is all set to return after a brief stint with boyhood club Fluminense, as O Jogo reports that Portuguese giants FC Porto are eyeing a move for the seasoned campaigner. Silva is currently a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with the Brazilian club earlier this month.
The veteran centre-back retired from the Brazil national team in 2022 but he is now eyeing a comeback to Carlo Ancelotti's side with only a few months left before the 2026 World Cup in North America. With that in mind, Silva wants to play regularly in Europe and thus could be tempted to accept the offer.
One of the important reasons why Silva terminated his Fluminese contract was his desire to live close to his family, who reside in London since his time at Premier League giants Chelsea.
- Getty
Fluminense's statement on Silva leaving
The Brazilian outfit said in a statement confirming the departure of a home-grown icon: "Fluminense FC announces that defender Thiago Silva formalised, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (12/16), at the Carlos Castilho Training Center, his contract termination with the club.
"Formed in the youth categories of the Tricolor, Thiago ends his second stint with the club's professional team. Champion of the 2007 Copa do Brasil, the captain tallies 212 games and 19 goals wearing the tricolor armor.
"Thiago Silva, who returned to the club last year as a legend of world football, leaves a legacy of dedication and love for Fluminense. The club thanks the athlete for all his dedication and professionalism throughout his journey and wishes him great success in his new endeavor."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Chelsea were advised to re-sign Silva
Former Premier League star Darren Bent had earlier urged the Blues to bring back Silva to Stamford Bridge as he told talkSPORT: "If I’m Chelsea, then I’m trying to bring him back in some capacity and if that’s to play, that’s to play. I watched him play for Fluminense in the Club World Cup and he still looked good. Yes, of course, he’s not as quick as we know he can be because he’s obviously older in age. But his brain is still quick, he was still getting his body position in the right place, he was very rarely getting caught out with the ball in behind.
"He knows full well he’s not the quickest anymore so as they’re about to clear it or clip it over the top: ‘I’ll drop ten yards!’ I played against Thiago Silva when he was in his pomp. Oh my goodness, animal! Brazil versus England… animal. He had everything: jumps, quick, powerful. But now, he just reads the game so well and if I’m Chelsea then I’m trying to bring him back."
He added: "You could go and sign a 21-year-old and they still wouldn’t be as good as him. When you’ve got that much experience and you command that much respect, he’ll put his team-mates in the right positions so he doesn’t really get caught out. The experience that he’s got, I think he would be a great signing for Chelsea. I’m obviously not saying long-term. It’s a no-brainer to bring him back. His kids are obviously still connected to the club and he still loves London. I know it’s not long-term but at least it buys you time. I watched him in the Club World Cup and he still looked brilliant in those conditions. He still defended right, still could read the game very well. What other options are there?"
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Silva?
The 41-year-old is considered one of the best defenders of his generation, and enjoyed a highly decorated career before and after joining Chelsea. He rose to prominence at AC Milan, winning the Serie A in 2011, and then spent eight successful years at Paris St-Germain, securing seven Ligue 1 titles.
Internationally, he earned over 110 caps for Brazil, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa America. In August 2020, at the age of 36, Silva signed for Chelsea on a free transfer, which proved to be a masterstroke; his arrival immediately brought stability, organisation, and leadership to a defence that had struggled the previous season.
Silva hopes to complete the FC Porto move soon and return to action in Europe before staking claim in Anelotti's World Cup squad next summer.
Advertisement