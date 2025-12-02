Getty
Thiago Silva's son follows in dad's footsteps! Teenage wonderkid signs first professional contract with Chelsea
- Getty
Chelsea ties: Thiago Silva won Champions League with Blues
Thiago Silva once filled that role after moving to west London from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. He went on to make 155 appearances for the Blues, over the course of four years, savouring Champions League glory in 2021.
Silva, who earned 113 caps for Brazil before announcing his international retirement in 2022, is currently back in his homeland with Fluminense. He is 41 years of age, but has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon and has seen a return to Europe speculated on.
Thiago Silva back in Brazil & separated from family
Such a switch would allow the veteran centre-half to be closer to his family, with his children and wife remaining in England when he headed back to South America. That is because Isago and younger brother Iago are on the books at Chelsea - having followed their father to England from PSG.
Thiago has said of being separated from his family, with the decision taken to return to his roots at Fluminense: “I owe a lot of this to my family, because it's not easy being away. My children had to return now, only my wife stayed.
“They have their mission at Chelsea, to get back to the season. But I know we're making the right choice, they'll follow their path and that will certainly strengthen me now. Even though I'm far away physically, my children are here with me in spirit.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Thiago Silva & wife Belle react to Chelsea contract
Isago Silva joined Chelsea’s academy ranks at U13 level. He made his debut for the Blues’ U18 team last season. He is said to have “developed into a versatile and reliable defender comfortable operating at both left-back and centre-back”.
The youngster has figured for Chelsea’s U17 and U18 sides this season and was one of 33 academy players to be registered in the club’s Champions League squad for their home fixture against Dutch giants Ajax in October.
Isago has spoken of his pride and excitement at earning professional terms at Stamford Bridge, posting on Instagram as news of his contract broke: “Proud to sign my first pro deal with Chelsea. Hungry for more.”
Thiago shared that post on an Instagram story of his own, as he responded with heart, prayer and teary-eyed emojis. His wife Belle, who has always been a passionate supporter of her husband and children, said: “Congrats and good luck”. She accompanied her post with blue heart and goat emojis.
Iago Silva selected by England at U15 level
Isago’s development will be monitored closely from this point, as he bids to become a senior star. His brother, Iago, is also heading down that path after earning a first call-up to the England U15 squad.
He has won numerous tournaments with Chelsea at youth level and was selected by the Young Lions in October 2025. That is despite his dad taking in over 100 appearances for Brazil between 2008 and 2022.
Iago said after being selected: “Proud moment to be invited to my first @england camp. The hard work continues.” Thiago responded with: “We are proud of you, my son! May God bless you always.”
Iago may yet pledge allegiance to Brazil, with plenty of players down the years having represented different nations at youth and senior level. For now, he is happy earning recognition with England.
He qualifies for them through residency rules. FIFA’s eligibility system dictates that players who move to a country before the age of 10 can represent said nation after three years of continuous residency. Iago has been part of the ranks at Chelsea for five years, meaning that he can explore a different international path to that one trodden by his famous father.
Advertisement