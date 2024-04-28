Has Thiago Silva played his last Chelsea game? Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update after Brazilian forced off during Aston Villa draw with Stamford Bridge departure imminent
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva went off injured against Aston Villa and Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on his condition.
- Chelsea draw 2-2 against Aston Villa
- Thiago Silva went off late with an injury
- Pochettino provides updates on defender