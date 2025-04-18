"They wanted to sell me, so I said fine" - Yankuba Minteh reveals reaction to Newcastle transfer decision before starring at Brighton
Yankuba Minteh has revealed he has no ill will towards Newcastle after the Magpies' financial issues forced them to sell the young winger to Brighton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Minteh left Newcastle for Brighton last year
- Magpies forced into sale due to PSR issues
- Young winger says he has "fallen in love" with Seagulls