'The problem isn't money!' - Rafa Silva puts an end to battle with Besiktas after Turkish giants threaten FIFA action over retirement claim

Following his period of reflection and the pressure from the club, Silva has committed to fulfilling his professional obligations for the immediate future. He has already begun individual training and is expected to rejoin the team's collective sessions starting this Wednesday.

"After recent events, I've reflected again. I want this problem resolved. I'll be back playing and training," Silva stated. However, he also hinted that his long-term future at the club remains uncertain beyond the upcoming transfer window. "I don't know what will happen during the winter break, but as long as I'm given the opportunity, I'll do my best for the team."

Besiktas management reportedly received Silva's words with satisfaction, welcoming his decision to return to the fold. The experienced Portuguese forward, who joined the club in the summer of 2024 after eight seasons at Benfica, has made 16 appearances this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Despite Silva's return, the underlying tension and his stated desire to leave have led Besiktas to continue their search for a potential replacement in the upcoming January transfer window. The club's management had accelerated transfer activities when Silva was absent and expressing his wish to depart.

According to Polish journalist Lukasz Olkowicz, Besiktas are showing strong interest in Patrik Hellebrand, a Czech midfielder currently playing for Gornik Zabrze in the Polish League. Reports suggest the possibility of this transfer is high, with Gornik Zabrze open to selling the player. Hellebrand has recorded three goals and one assist in 17 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Besiktas president Serdal Adali has reportedly taken a firm stance regarding any potential move for Silva within Turkey, emphasizing that he would never allow the Portuguese forward to play for another Turkish club.